Overview of Dr. Lawrence Lovitz, MD

Dr. Lawrence Lovitz, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Lake Worth, FL. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with HCA Florida Palms West Hospital, Bethesda Hospital East, Good Samaritan Medical Center, HCA Florida Jfk Hospital and Wellington Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Lovitz works at Palm Beach Heart Associates in Lake Worth, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography), Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy and Stent and Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.