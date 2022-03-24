Dr. Lawrence Singerman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Singerman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lawrence Singerman, MD
Overview of Dr. Lawrence Singerman, MD
Dr. Lawrence Singerman, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Mentor, OH. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center.
Dr. Singerman's Office Locations
Retina Associates Of Cleveland9485 Mentor Ave Ste 110, Mentor, OH 44060 Directions (440) 205-4444Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Retina Associates of Cleveland, Inc.15299 Bagley Rd Ste 200, Middleburg Heights, OH 44130 Directions (440) 663-0022Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 1:00pm
Retina Associates Of Cleveland24075 COMMERCE PARK, Beachwood, OH 44122 Directions (216) 831-5700
Hospital Affiliations
- University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center
Dr. Singerman has been my retina specialist for over 30 years. I have had diabetes for over 50 years, and credit him with my continuing to have 20/20 vision. He is an excellent physician, and a leader in research into new treatments and medications for both diabetic retinopathy and macular degeneration. I always feel that I am getting the "latest and greatest" treatment for my problems. Every staff member I have ever dealt with in my many appointments there have been amazing- accommodating, professional, caring, and knowledgeable. I highly recommend Dr. Singerman.
About Dr. Lawrence Singerman, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 54 years of experience
- English
- 1780678029
Education & Certifications
- JOHNS HOPKINS HOSPITAL
- Mt Sinai Med Center|Mt Sinai Med Ctr
- Wayne State University School Of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Singerman works at
