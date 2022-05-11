Overview of Dr. Lawrence Zablocki, MD

Dr. Lawrence Zablocki, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Livonia, MI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from American University of the Caribbean and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus, Ascension Saint John Hospital, Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn and University Hospital - University of Michigan.



They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.