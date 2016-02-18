See All Nephrologists in Kissimmee, FL
Dr. Lazaro Delgado, MD

Nephrology
3.2 (4)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Lazaro Delgado, MD

Dr. Lazaro Delgado, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Kissimmee, FL. They specialize in Nephrology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BENIN / COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando, HCA Florida Osceola Hospital, Orlando Health St. Cloud Hospital and UCF Lake Nona Hospital.

Dr. Delgado works at Florida Hospital Orlando Campus in Kissimmee, FL with other offices in Orlando, FL and Saint Cloud, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Vitamin D Deficiency, Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease and Acidosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Delgado's Office Locations

    Nephrology Associates
    1101 N Central Ave, Kissimmee, FL 34741 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 933-2210
    Nephrology Associates
    2501 N Orange Ave Ste 537N, Orlando, FL 32804 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 894-4693
    St Cloud Dialysis
    4750 Old Canoe Creek Rd, Saint Cloud, FL 34769 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 498-0018

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventhealth Orlando
  • HCA Florida Osceola Hospital
  • Orlando Health St. Cloud Hospital
  • UCF Lake Nona Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Vitamin D Deficiency
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease
Acidosis
Vitamin D Deficiency
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease
Acidosis

Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Kidney Transplant Evaluation Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Renal Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Renal Scan Chevron Icon
Acute Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Amyloidosis Chevron Icon
Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Renal Agenesis and Dysgenesis Chevron Icon
Hemodialysis Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Nephritis and Nephropathy Chevron Icon
Nephrotic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Plasmapheresis Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Renal Osteodystrophy Chevron Icon
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Kidney Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Feb 18, 2016
    Feb 18, 2016
Excellent visit with Dr. Delgado. He took time to hear and discuss health concerns and recommended additional medications to improve conditions. He was thoughtful of concerns and suggested generic medications to save prescription expenses. Everyone in the office was helpful and professional!
    Salvatore in Orlando, FL — Feb 18, 2016
    About Dr. Lazaro Delgado, MD

    • Nephrology
    • 37 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1972579779
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF BENIN / COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
    • Nephrology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lazaro Delgado, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Delgado is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Delgado has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Delgado has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Delgado has seen patients for Vitamin D Deficiency, Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease and Acidosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Delgado on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Delgado. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Delgado.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Delgado, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Delgado appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

