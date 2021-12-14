Overview of Dr. Le He, MD

Dr. Le He, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Anchorage, AK. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Alaska Regional Hospital.



Dr. He works at Anchorage Neurosurgical Associates in Anchorage, AK. They frequently treat conditions like Brain Aneurysm and Cerebrovascular Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.