Overview of Dr. Leah Ridge, MD

Dr. Leah Ridge, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Neurology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Kapiolani Medical Center For Women and Children, Pali Momi Medical Center and The Queens Medical Center.



Dr. Ridge works at Ohana Neurology in Honolulu, HI. They frequently treat conditions like Migraine, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Headache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.