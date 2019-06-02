See All Neurologists in Honolulu, HI
Dr. Leah Ridge, MD

Neurology
4.0 (28)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Leah Ridge, MD

Dr. Leah Ridge, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Neurology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Kapiolani Medical Center For Women and Children, Pali Momi Medical Center and The Queens Medical Center.

Dr. Ridge works at Ohana Neurology in Honolulu, HI. They frequently treat conditions like Migraine, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Headache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Ridge's Office Locations

  1
    Ohana Neurology
    1010 S King St, Honolulu, HI 96814 (808) 486-7199

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Kapiolani Medical Center For Women and Children
  • Pali Momi Medical Center
  • The Queens Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Migraine
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Headache
Migraine
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Headache

Treatment frequency



Migraine
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Headache
Aneurysm
Brain Aneurysm
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
Cerebrovascular Disease
Concussion
Cranial Trauma
Dementia
Difficulty With Walking
Epilepsy
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Gait Abnormality
Herniated Disc
ImPACT Testing
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Low Back Pain
Memory Evaluation
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation
Parkinson's Disease
Parkinsonism
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Restless Leg Syndrome
Seizure Disorders
Sleep Apnea
Spinal Stenosis
Stroke
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage
Sudoscan
Syncope
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Traumatic Brain Injury
Vertigo
Alzheimer's Disease
Ataxia
Bell's Palsy
Benign Exertional Headache
Benign Sex Headache
Botox® for Chronic Migraine
Brain Injury
Cerebral Vascular Disease
Cervicogenic Headache
Chronic Headache
Cluster Headache
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS)
Cough Headache
Diplopia
Drug Rebound Headache
Dystonia
Essential Tremor
Headaches (Shunt Related)
Hydrocephalus
Hypertension Headache
Icepick Headache
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension
Lower Half Headache
Meningiomas
Mild Headache
Multiple Sclerosis (MS)
Muscle Contraction Headache
Myasthenia Gravis
Myelopathy
Post-Traumatic Headache
Psychogenic Headache
Rasmussen's Syndrome
Rathke's Cleft Cyst
Recurrent Headache
Severe Headache
Tension Headache
Tremor
Trigeminal Neuralgia
Vascular Headache
Vasculitis
Visual Field Defects
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Health Net
    • Medicare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 28 ratings
    Patient Ratings (28)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Jun 02, 2019
    I don’t like western medicine. Dr ridge worked with me to get better and opened up my mind to becoming more flexible. She is the best and I have a correct diagnosis and treatment after many years.
    Kavika in Waimanalo, HI — Jun 02, 2019
    About Dr. Leah Ridge, MD

    Neurology
    32 years of experience
    English
    1578589040
    Education & Certifications

    Usc-La Co/Chldns Hosp
    University of Southern California / Keck School of Medicine|USC
    University Hawaii
    UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Leah Ridge, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ridge is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ridge has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ridge has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ridge has seen patients for Migraine, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ridge on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    28 patients have reviewed Dr. Ridge. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ridge.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ridge, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ridge appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.