Dr. Leah Ridge, MD
Dr. Leah Ridge, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Neurology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Kapiolani Medical Center For Women and Children, Pali Momi Medical Center and The Queens Medical Center.
Ohana Neurology1010 S King St, Honolulu, HI 96814 Directions (808) 486-7199
- Kapiolani Medical Center For Women and Children
- Pali Momi Medical Center
- The Queens Medical Center
I don’t like western medicine. Dr ridge worked with me to get better and opened up my mind to becoming more flexible. She is the best and I have a correct diagnosis and treatment after many years.
- Neurology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- Usc-La Co/Chldns Hosp
- University of Southern California / Keck School of Medicine|USC
- University Hawaii
- UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School
