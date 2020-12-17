Dr. Leah Triplett, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Triplett is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Leah Triplett, DO
Overview of Dr. Leah Triplett, DO
Dr. Leah Triplett, DO is a Rheumatology Specialist in Charleston, WV. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from WEST VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Boone Memorial Hospital, CAMC General Hospital, Logan Regional Medical Center and Thomas Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Triplett works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Triplett's Office Locations
-
1
Msmr505 SUMMERS ST, Charleston, WV 25301 Directions (304) 400-4900
Hospital Affiliations
- Boone Memorial Hospital
- CAMC General Hospital
- Logan Regional Medical Center
- Thomas Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Triplett?
She is very kind, thorough, and knowledgeable. I felt like she heard me, my needs were addressed, and a plan formulated to help me heal.
About Dr. Leah Triplett, DO
- Rheumatology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1679500532
Education & Certifications
- WEST VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Triplett has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Triplett accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Triplett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Triplett works at
Dr. Triplett has seen patients for Arthritis, Fibromyalgia and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Triplett on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Triplett. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Triplett.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Triplett, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Triplett appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.