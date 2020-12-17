Overview of Dr. Leah Triplett, DO

Dr. Leah Triplett, DO is a Rheumatology Specialist in Charleston, WV. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from WEST VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Boone Memorial Hospital, CAMC General Hospital, Logan Regional Medical Center and Thomas Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Triplett works at Mountain State Medicine And Rheumatology in Charleston, WV. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Fibromyalgia and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.