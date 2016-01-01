Overview

Dr. Lee Begrow, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Midwestern University - Downers Grove Campus (COM) and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital, Spectrum Health United Hospital and Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital.



Dr. Begrow works at Spectrum Health Pcp in Grand Rapids, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.