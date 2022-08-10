Dr. Lee Birnbaum, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Birnbaum is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lee Birnbaum, MD
Overview of Dr. Lee Birnbaum, MD
Dr. Lee Birnbaum, MD is a Neurology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Neurology. They graduated from Ohio State University / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center, North Central Baptist Hospital, St. Lukes Baptist Hospital and University Hospital - University Health System.
Dr. Birnbaum works at
Dr. Birnbaum's Office Locations
-
1
UTH Medical Arts & Research Center- Neurosurgery8300 Floyd Curl 7 7843 Dr Ste 7A Fl Mc, San Antonio, TX 78229 Directions (210) 450-9060
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Medical Center
- North Central Baptist Hospital
- St. Lukes Baptist Hospital
- University Hospital - University Health System
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Birnbaum?
Showed he was very concerned about my condition. Have much respect for him and the conclusions he made.
About Dr. Lee Birnbaum, MD
- Neurology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1093739294
Education & Certifications
- Ohio State University / College of Medicine
- Vascular Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Birnbaum has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Birnbaum accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Birnbaum has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Birnbaum works at
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Birnbaum. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Birnbaum.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Birnbaum, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Birnbaum appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.