Dr. Lee Birnbaum, MD

Neurology
5.0 (18)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Lee Birnbaum, MD

Dr. Lee Birnbaum, MD is a Neurology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Neurology. They graduated from Ohio State University / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center, North Central Baptist Hospital, St. Lukes Baptist Hospital and University Hospital - University Health System.

Dr. Birnbaum works at UTH Medical Arts & Research Center- Neurosurgery in San Antonio, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Birnbaum's Office Locations

    UTH Medical Arts & Research Center- Neurosurgery
    8300 Floyd Curl 7 7843 Dr Ste 7A Fl Mc, San Antonio, TX 78229 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 450-9060

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Medical Center
  • North Central Baptist Hospital
  • St. Lukes Baptist Hospital
  • University Hospital - University Health System

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Brain Aneurysm
Cerebrovascular Disease
Stroke
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Vascular Transcatheter Embolization Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Brain Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Lee Birnbaum, MD

    • Neurology
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1093739294
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Ohio State University / College of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Vascular Neurology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lee Birnbaum, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Birnbaum is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Birnbaum has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Birnbaum has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Birnbaum works at UTH Medical Arts & Research Center- Neurosurgery in San Antonio, TX. View the full address on Dr. Birnbaum’s profile.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Birnbaum. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Birnbaum.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Birnbaum, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Birnbaum appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

