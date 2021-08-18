Overview

Dr. Lee Carson, MD is a Dermatologist in Columbia, SC. They specialize in Dermatology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA AT COLUMBIA.



Dr. Carson works at Northeast Dermatology in Columbia, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Seborrheic Dermatitis, Contact Dermatitis and Rash along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.