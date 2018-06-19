See All Plastic Surgeons in Louisville, KY
Dr. Lee Corbett, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Lee Corbett, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.3 (27)
Map Pin Small Louisville, KY
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Lee Corbett, MD

Dr. Lee Corbett, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Louisville School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Health Louisville, Norton Brownsboro Hospital and Uofl Health Jewish Hospital.

Dr. Corbett works at Corbett Cosmetic Aesthetic Surgery and MediSpa in Louisville, KY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo
Compare with other Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Samir Mardini, MD
Dr. Samir Mardini, MD
5.0 (3)
View Profile
Dr. Eric Moore, MD
Dr. Eric Moore, MD
4.9 (34)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo.

Dr. Corbett's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Corbett Cosmetic Aesthetic Surgery and MediSpa
    13125 Eastpoint Park Blvd Ste 102, Louisville, KY 40223 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (502) 721-0330

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Health Louisville
  • Norton Brownsboro Hospital
  • Uofl Health Jewish Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Gynecomastia
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Gynecomastia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Coventry Health Care

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 27 ratings
    Patient Ratings (27)
    5 Star
    (22)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Corbett?

    Jun 19, 2018
    If I could give ten stars I would! Dr. Corbett is unbelievable! The results are better than you can even imagine. I can’t say enough great things!
    Patricia — Jun 19, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Lee Corbett, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Lee Corbett, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Corbett to family and friends

    Dr. Corbett's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Corbett

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Lee Corbett, MD.

    About Dr. Lee Corbett, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1831256023
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • U Tenn
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University Of Louisville School Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Vanderbilt University
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lee Corbett, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Corbett is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Corbett has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Corbett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Corbett works at Corbett Cosmetic Aesthetic Surgery and MediSpa in Louisville, KY. View the full address on Dr. Corbett’s profile.

    27 patients have reviewed Dr. Corbett. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Corbett.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Corbett, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Corbett appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Lee Corbett, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.