Dr. Lee Corbett, MD
Overview of Dr. Lee Corbett, MD
Dr. Lee Corbett, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Louisville School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Health Louisville, Norton Brownsboro Hospital and Uofl Health Jewish Hospital.
Dr. Corbett works at
Dr. Corbett's Office Locations
Corbett Cosmetic Aesthetic Surgery and MediSpa13125 Eastpoint Park Blvd Ste 102, Louisville, KY 40223 Directions (502) 721-0330
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Louisville
- Norton Brownsboro Hospital
- Uofl Health Jewish Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Coventry Health Care
Ratings & Reviews
If I could give ten stars I would! Dr. Corbett is unbelievable! The results are better than you can even imagine. I can’t say enough great things!
About Dr. Lee Corbett, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1831256023
Education & Certifications
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- U Tenn
- University Of Louisville School Of Medicine
- Vanderbilt University
