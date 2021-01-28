Overview of Dr. Lee Evans, MD

Dr. Lee Evans, MD is an Urology Specialist in Paducah, KY. They specialize in Urology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIFORMED SERVICES UNIVERSITY OF THE HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Baptist Health Paducah.



Dr. Evans works at Baptist Health Medical Group Urology Paducah in Paducah, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Stones, Painful Urination (Dysuria) and Enlarged Prostate (BPH) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.