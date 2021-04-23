Dr. Lee Friedman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Friedman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lee Friedman, MD
Overview of Dr. Lee Friedman, MD
Dr. Lee Friedman, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Finch University Of Health Sciences Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with West Boca Medical Center.
Dr. Friedman works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Friedman's Office Locations
-
1
West Boca Medical Center21644 State Road 7, Boca Raton, FL 33428 Directions (561) 737-5500
-
2
Florida Eye Microsurgical INstitutue2575 S State Road 7, Wellington, FL 33414 Directions (561) 737-5500
-
3
Florida Eye Boca Office9980 Central Park Blvd N Ste 204, Boca Raton, FL 33428 Directions (561) 451-0655
-
4
Florida Eye Juno Beach13901 US Highway 1 Ste 7, Juno Beach, FL 33408 Directions (561) 748-8230
-
5
Florida Eye Microsurgical Institute1717 W Woolbright Rd, Boynton Beach, FL 33426 Directions (561) 737-5500
Hospital Affiliations
- West Boca Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Friedman?
Ariana johnson 02/06/2004. Johnson norma@aol.com thank you .
About Dr. Lee Friedman, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 40 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1336201359
Education & Certifications
- Manhattan Eye Ear Hospital
- Manhattan E E T Hospital
- U South Fla
- Finch University Of Health Sciences Chicago Medical School
- Florida State University
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Friedman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Friedman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Friedman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Friedman works at
Dr. Friedman has seen patients for Strabismus Surgery, Lazy Eye and Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Friedman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Friedman speaks Spanish.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Friedman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Friedman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Friedman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Friedman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.