Dr. Lee Friedman, MD

Ophthalmology
3.5 (33)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Lee Friedman, MD

Dr. Lee Friedman, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Finch University Of Health Sciences Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with West Boca Medical Center.

Dr. Friedman works at West Boca Medical Center in Boca Raton, FL with other offices in Wellington, FL, Juno Beach, FL and Boynton Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Strabismus Surgery, Lazy Eye and Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Friedman's Office Locations

  1. 1
    West Boca Medical Center
    21644 State Road 7, Boca Raton, FL 33428 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 737-5500
  2. 2
    Florida Eye Microsurgical INstitutue
    2575 S State Road 7, Wellington, FL 33414 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 737-5500
  3. 3
    Florida Eye Boca Office
    9980 Central Park Blvd N Ste 204, Boca Raton, FL 33428 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 451-0655
  4. 4
    Florida Eye Juno Beach
    13901 US Highway 1 Ste 7, Juno Beach, FL 33408 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 748-8230
  5. 5
    Florida Eye Microsurgical Institute
    1717 W Woolbright Rd, Boynton Beach, FL 33426 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 737-5500

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • West Boca Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Strabismus Surgery
Lazy Eye
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP)
Strabismus Surgery
Lazy Eye
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Strabismus Surgery Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Acquired Coloboma Chevron Icon
Anisocoria Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Cornea Surgery Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Duane Retraction Syndrome Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Esophoria Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Lesion of Cornea Chevron Icon
Eye Procedure Chevron Icon
Eye Surgery Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hyphema
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Iridotomy Chevron Icon
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Mechanical Strabismus Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Orbital Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Paracentesis of Anterior Eye Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye Chevron Icon
Removal of Intraocular Foreign Body Chevron Icon
Repair of Entropion or Ectropion Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemangioma Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Strabismus Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 33 ratings
    Patient Ratings (33)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Apr 23, 2021
    Ariana johnson 02/06/2004. Johnson norma@aol.com thank you .
    Can you send ur fax number so I can fax the paperw — Apr 23, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Lee Friedman, MD
    About Dr. Lee Friedman, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 40 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1336201359
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Manhattan Eye Ear Hospital
    Residency
    • Manhattan E E T Hospital
    Internship
    • U South Fla
    Medical Education
    • Finch University Of Health Sciences Chicago Medical School
    Undergraduate School
    • Florida State University
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
