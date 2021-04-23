Overview of Dr. Lee Friedman, MD

Dr. Lee Friedman, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Finch University Of Health Sciences Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with West Boca Medical Center.



Dr. Friedman works at West Boca Medical Center in Boca Raton, FL with other offices in Wellington, FL, Juno Beach, FL and Boynton Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Strabismus Surgery, Lazy Eye and Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.