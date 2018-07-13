See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Greenville, SC
Dr. Lee Mullinax, MD

Pain Medicine
1.7 (34)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Lee Mullinax, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Greenville, SC. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital, Prisma Health Greer Memorial Hospital and Prisma Health Patewood Hospital.

Dr. Mullinax works at Cancer Institute MDC in Greenville, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine, Chronic Pain and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Upstate Medical Rehabilitation
    109 Doctors Dr, Greenville, SC 29605 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (864) 797-7100
  2. 2
    Pain Medicine-Downtown
    111 Doctors Dr, Greenville, SC 29605 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (864) 797-7100

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital
  • Prisma Health Greer Memorial Hospital
  • Prisma Health Patewood Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Chronic Pain
Low Back Pain
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Chronic Pain
Low Back Pain

Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Acute Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Headache
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Nerve Destruction by Neurolytic Agent Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Cancer Pain Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Migraine
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Sympathetic Chevron Icon
Phantom Limb Pain Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    1.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 34 ratings
    Patient Ratings (34)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (25)
    Jul 13, 2018
    Kind, Caring and Competent Two years ago I was seen by Dr. Mullinax for a epidural steroid injection to help control pain in my neck. This year my old injury in my lower back has put me on my back unable to walk for 6 weeks. No longer able to handle the crippling pain I called Dr. Mullinax. The staff was great! and I was seen and treated fast. I found the doctor and staff to be very intelligent and well informed. Both made me feel very relaxed and comfortable.
    George Latta Sr in Lanford, SC — Jul 13, 2018
    About Dr. Lee Mullinax, MD

    • Pain Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1073558516
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lee Mullinax, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mullinax is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mullinax has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mullinax works at Cancer Institute MDC in Greenville, SC. View the full address on Dr. Mullinax’s profile.

    Dr. Mullinax has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, Chronic Pain and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mullinax on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    34 patients have reviewed Dr. Mullinax. The overall rating for this provider is 1.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mullinax.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mullinax, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mullinax appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

