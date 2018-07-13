Overview

Dr. Lee Mullinax, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Greenville, SC. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital, Prisma Health Greer Memorial Hospital and Prisma Health Patewood Hospital.



Dr. Mullinax works at Cancer Institute MDC in Greenville, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine, Chronic Pain and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.