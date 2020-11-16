Dr. Richter has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lee Richter, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Lee Richter, MD
Dr. Lee Richter, MD is an Urology Specialist in Washington, DC. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT HEALTH CENTER and is affiliated with Medstar Georgetown University Hospital and Medstar Washington Hospital Center.
Dr. Richter works at
Dr. Richter's Office Locations
-
1
Dermatology Associates PC106 Irving St NW, Washington, DC 20010 Directions (202) 877-6526
- 2 6862 Elm St, Mc Lean, VA 22101 Directions (202) 877-6526
- 3 1133 21st St NW Bldg 2, Washington, DC 20036 Directions (202) 416-2000
-
4
NCAPS Rockville5410 Edson Ln Ste 306, Rockville, MD 20852 Directions (301) 984-1870Monday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Medstar Georgetown University Hospital
- Medstar Washington Hospital Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent, compassionate doctor. I like how she explained and showed me my problem on the computer. She’s pleasant, easy to talk to and I won’t ever use another doctor but her.
About Dr. Lee Richter, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1750542429
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT HEALTH CENTER
- Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery and Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Richter accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Richter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Richter works at
Dr. Richter has seen patients for Urinary Incontinence, Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Vaginal Prolapse, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Richter on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Richter. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Richter.
