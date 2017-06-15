Dr. Lee Weinberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weinberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lee Weinberg, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Lee Weinberg, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with UPMC Presbyterian.
Dr. Weinberg works at
Shadyside Medical Building5200 Centre Ave Ste 409, Pittsburgh, PA 15232 Directions (412) 623-3105
- UPMC Presbyterian
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
Dr. Weinberg has a nice bedside manner. He lets you know what he thinks and the staff is courteous.
- Gastroenterology
- 47 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
