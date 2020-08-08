Dr. Leo Katz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Katz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Leo Katz, MD
Overview
Dr. Leo Katz, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Cherry Hill, NJ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from State University of New York Upstate Medical University and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and Jefferson Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Katz works at
Locations
-
1
Jefferson GI Associates2211 Chapel Ave W Ste 401, Cherry Hill, NJ 08002 Directions
-
2
Dept of Gastroenterology/Hepatology132 S 10th St Ste 480, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Ambetter
- Amerihealth
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Consumer Health Network
- CorVel
- Fortified Provider Network
- Galaxy Health Network
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- Keystone Health Plan East
- One Net
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Katz?
Dr Katz is a fantastic doctor. For my crohns We had to switch to a more aggressive medicine therapy and I had come with handful of questions in my notebook. He took the time to talk me through all the options explained everything in full and answered all my questions. I was never once rushed, and he does a great job making me feel at ease. With a chronic condition dr. Katz has done a great job listening to my symptoms ordering appropriate tests and adjusting treatment as needed.
About Dr. Leo Katz, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 35 years of experience
- English, Korean
- Male
- 1700845633
Education & Certifications
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
- State University of New York Upstate Medical University
Hospital Affiliations
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- Jefferson Methodist Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Katz has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Katz accepts UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Katz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Katz works at
Dr. Katz has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Constipation and Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Katz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Katz speaks Korean.
200 patients have reviewed Dr. Katz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Katz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Katz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Katz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.