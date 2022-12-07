See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Saint Louis, MO
Dr. Leo Whiteside, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.3 (46)
Call for new patient details
54 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Leo Whiteside, MD

Dr. Leo Whiteside, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University Of Texas At Dallas and is affiliated with Saint Luke's Des Peres Hospital and St. Luke's Hospital.

Dr. Whiteside works at Missouri Bone & Joint Center in Saint Louis, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Hip Sprain, Knee Replacement Revision and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Whiteside's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Midwest Foot and Ankle Surgeons LLC
    1000 Des Peres Rd Ste 120, Saint Louis, MO 63131

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Luke's Des Peres Hospital
  • St. Luke's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hip Sprain
Knee Replacement Revision
Joint Pain
Hip Sprain
Knee Replacement Revision
Joint Pain

Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Knee Replacement Revision Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Bursitis
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Excision of Femur or Knee Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Gout
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Replacement Chevron Icon
Hip Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Knee and Leg Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Replacement Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Meniscus Surgery Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Resection or Ablation of Bone Tumor, Partial or Complete Resection of Bone, Debridement of Bone Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Total Hip Replacement Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ataxia
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Excision of Tibia or Fibula Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Lateral Collateral Ligament (LCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osgood Schlatter Disease Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Partial Knee Replacement Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Synovial Biopsy Chevron Icon
Unicompartmental Hip Surgery Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 46 ratings
    Patient Ratings (46)
    5 Star
    (38)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Dec 07, 2022
    Dr. Whiteside impressed me with his extensive knowledge, continued passion for learning and helping patients get back to living an active life! He does all pre/post op and follow-up appointments personally (not his staff or NP). I found him to be excellent in all areas; a true expert in his field! (He has even invented and/or trademarked some of the components used in the surgery!!!) All that said, he is very particular about how things are done - before and after surgery (many vitamins and supplements, dietary guidelines, etc.). It is his way or the highway. If you are willing to trust him and do as he tells you, I think you’ll have a great experience. His bedside manner is professional; not necessarily overly warm, but still caring and he listens. My recovery has been amazing! All restrictions were lifted at 4 weeks. My incision is perfect - flat and you can’t even see there were staples. My PT thought it was 3 months healed when it was only 5 weeks.
    Manda Henderson — Dec 07, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Leo Whiteside, MD
    About Dr. Leo Whiteside, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • 54 years of experience
    • English
    • 1134195621
    Education & Certifications

    • University Of Texas At Dallas
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Whiteside has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Whiteside has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Whiteside works at Missouri Bone & Joint Center in Saint Louis, MO. View the full address on Dr. Whiteside’s profile.

    Dr. Whiteside has seen patients for Hip Sprain, Knee Replacement Revision and Joint Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Whiteside on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    46 patients have reviewed Dr. Whiteside. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Whiteside.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Whiteside, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Whiteside appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

