Dr. Whiteside has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Leo Whiteside, MD
Overview of Dr. Leo Whiteside, MD
Dr. Leo Whiteside, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University Of Texas At Dallas and is affiliated with Saint Luke's Des Peres Hospital and St. Luke's Hospital.
Dr. Whiteside works at
Dr. Whiteside's Office Locations
-
1
Midwest Foot and Ankle Surgeons LLC1000 Des Peres Rd Ste 120, Saint Louis, MO 63131 Directions (314) 205-2223
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Luke's Des Peres Hospital
- St. Luke's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Whiteside?
Dr. Whiteside impressed me with his extensive knowledge, continued passion for learning and helping patients get back to living an active life! He does all pre/post op and follow-up appointments personally (not his staff or NP). I found him to be excellent in all areas; a true expert in his field! (He has even invented and/or trademarked some of the components used in the surgery!!!) All that said, he is very particular about how things are done - before and after surgery (many vitamins and supplements, dietary guidelines, etc.). It is his way or the highway. If you are willing to trust him and do as he tells you, I think you’ll have a great experience. His bedside manner is professional; not necessarily overly warm, but still caring and he listens. My recovery has been amazing! All restrictions were lifted at 4 weeks. My incision is perfect - flat and you can’t even see there were staples. My PT thought it was 3 months healed when it was only 5 weeks.
About Dr. Leo Whiteside, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 54 years of experience
- English
- 1134195621
Education & Certifications
- University Of Texas At Dallas
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Whiteside accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Whiteside has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Whiteside works at
Dr. Whiteside has seen patients for Hip Sprain, Knee Replacement Revision and Joint Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Whiteside on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
46 patients have reviewed Dr. Whiteside. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Whiteside.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Whiteside, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Whiteside appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.