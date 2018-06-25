Dr. Leon Mullen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mullen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Leon Mullen, MD
Dr. Leon Mullen, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in East Meadow, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center.
Mayur J. Kothari Md. PC30 Merrick Ave Ste 105, East Meadow, NY 11554 Directions (516) 542-0255
- Mercy Medical Center
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
Dr. Mullen has been the primary Physician for both my Father and Mother for over 30 years. Very caring, concerned, professional overall Physician. He takes his time explaining your medical problem and prescribed medications. There maybe a little wait in the Waiting Room, but it is worth it.
About Dr. Leon Mullen, MD
- Cardiology
- 47 years of experience
- English
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE
Dr. Mullen accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mullen has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mullen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Mullen. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mullen.
