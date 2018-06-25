Overview

Dr. Leon Mullen, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in East Meadow, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center.



Dr. Mullen works at Mayur J. Kothari Md. PC in East Meadow, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.