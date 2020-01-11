Overview of Dr. Leonard Appleman, MD

Dr. Leonard Appleman, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Oncology. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Excela Health Latrobe Hospital, Upmc Altoona, UPMC Passavant - McCandless, UPMC Presbyterian and UPMC St. Margaret.



They frequently treat conditions like Secondary Malignancies, Kidney Cancer and Prostate Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.