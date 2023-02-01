Overview of Dr. Leonard Grossman, MD

Dr. Leonard Grossman, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE.



Dr. Grossman works at New York City Plastic Surgery P.c. in Brooklyn, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.