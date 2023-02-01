Dr. Leonard Grossman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Grossman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Leonard Grossman, MD
Overview of Dr. Leonard Grossman, MD
Dr. Leonard Grossman, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Dr. Grossman works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Grossman's Office Locations
-
1
New York City Plastic Surgery P.c.3039 Emmons Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11235 Directions (718) 934-5500
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Grossman?
Dr. Grossman is very knowledgeable. I had a tummy tuck with muscle repair and had zero bruising and no pain. I never had to take any of the pain meds prescribed. It is almost too good to be true. I was back to work 2 weeks later. If you are looking for an easy, pain free recovery you are in the right place. Btw, My belly button looks awesome too :)
About Dr. Leonard Grossman, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1689829632
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Grossman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Grossman accepts Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Grossman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Grossman works at
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Grossman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grossman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Grossman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Grossman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.