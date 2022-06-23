Overview of Dr. Leonard Kolstad, MD

Dr. Leonard Kolstad, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Wallingford, CT. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Creighton University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Midstate Medical Center.



Dr. Kolstad works at Comprehensive Orthopaedics and Musculoskeletal Care in Wallingford, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.