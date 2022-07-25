Dr. Pynes has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Leonard Pynes, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Leonard Pynes, MD is a Dermatologist in Dothan, AL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University of South Alabama / College of Medicine.
Dr. Pynes works at
Locations
L. Terry Pynes2431 W Main St Ste 501, Dothan, AL 36301 Directions (334) 793-9222
- 2 4810 Whitesport Cir SW, Huntsville, AL 35801 Directions (205) 977-9876
Whitefish Dermatology LLC401 Baker Ave, Whitefish, MT 59937 Directions (406) 862-7546
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Not sure why my experience was so great when there seems to be a number of unhappy people (almost all left no details) but getting an appointment took maybe a week, waiting time was about 30 minutes (much of that time was filling out forms) the doctor came in looked it over, told me he could excise it that day, I said "do it" took a few minutes to setup, actual removal took maybe 10 minutes with him asking every minute or 2 if was I in any pain (I never was) and it was done, nurse gave me instructions on how to care for it which I followed religiously (which might explain why my results have been exceptional) and I was out in my car if less than 90 minutes.
About Dr. Leonard Pynes, MD
- Dermatology
- 45 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of South Alabama / College of Medicine
- Dermatology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pynes accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pynes has seen patients for Contact Dermatitis, Dermatitis and Shaving of Skin Lesion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pynes on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Pynes. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pynes.
