Dr. Leonard Shvartzman, MD

Dermatology
4.6 (96)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Leonard Shvartzman, MD is a Dermatologist in Orange Park, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University.

Dr. Shvartzman works at Precision Dermatology and Skin Surgery in Orange Park, FL with other offices in Jacksonville, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Dermatitis and Birthmark along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Precision Dermatology and Skin Surgery
    1209 Park Ave, Orange Park, FL 32073 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 923-6647
    Monday
    7:30am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 4:00pm
  2. 2
    Precision Dermatology and Skin Surgery
    1550 Riverside Ave, Jacksonville, FL 32204 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 923-6647

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Merkel Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 96 ratings
    Patient Ratings (96)
    5 Star
    (84)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Jun 24, 2022
    Precision dermatology is the place to go for skin cancer of any type. Staff is attentive and you are seen as soon as possible. In my case about 12 minutes after my appointment time. If you need surgery to remove a skin cancer Dr. Shvartzman is the guy to do it. I have seen a few Dermatologist in my time being of fair skin and no one is better. I have always been treated with respect and kindness.
    Jerry Howell — Jun 24, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Leonard Shvartzman, MD
    About Dr. Leonard Shvartzman, MD

    • Dermatology
    • 32 years of experience
    • English
    • 1417947961
    Education & Certifications

    • University Of Minnesota
    • UT Southwestern Medical Center
    Residency
    • LIJ Medical Center
    • Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University
    • Cornell University Sibley School Of Engineering
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Leonard Shvartzman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shvartzman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Shvartzman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Shvartzman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Shvartzman has seen patients for Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Dermatitis and Birthmark, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shvartzman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    96 patients have reviewed Dr. Shvartzman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shvartzman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shvartzman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shvartzman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

