Dr. Leonard Treihaft, MD

Internal Medicine
4.6 (24)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Leonard Treihaft, MD

Dr. Leonard Treihaft, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. 

Dr. Treihaft works at Robert M Feingold, M.d. in New Hyde Park, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Treihaft's Office Locations

    Robert M Feingold, M.d.
    2035 Lakeville Rd Ste 101, New Hyde Park, NY 11040 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 328-3888

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • North Shore University Hospital
  • NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Apr 07, 2021
    I've been going to Dr. Treihaft for about 10 years. He has been kind, engaged and very thorough with every appointment. He is old school and just recently over the past few years went electronic. He would have all the patient files on his desk like old school doctors - it was very endearing. I always feel he is interested in me as a patient, so much so I have my son who is a twentysomething going to him as well. Only downside, is that although I may have an appointment, there is always an extensive wait time.
    About Dr. Leonard Treihaft, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • English
    • 1053347401
    Education & Certifications

    • Long Island Jewish Medical Center
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Leonard Treihaft, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Treihaft is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Treihaft has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Treihaft has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Treihaft works at Robert M Feingold, M.d. in New Hyde Park, NY. View the full address on Dr. Treihaft’s profile.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Treihaft. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Treihaft.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Treihaft, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Treihaft appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

