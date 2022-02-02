Dr. Leonid Mandel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mandel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Leonid Mandel, MD
Dr. Leonid Mandel, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Morristown, NJ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Ross University, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Palm Coast, Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center and Morristown Medical Center.
Cardiology Associates of Morristown95 Madison Ave, Morristown, NJ 07960 Directions (973) 889-9001
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Palm Coast
- Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center
- Morristown Medical Center
Just had Angioplasty. Nothing but raves. The doctor and every member of his team made me feel relaxed and comfortable every minute of prep, procedure, and recovery. Thank you, Dr. Mandel, and every member of your staff.
About Dr. Leonid Mandel, MD
- Cardiology
- 20 years of experience
- English, Russian
Education & Certifications
- Jefferson Medical College at Christiana Care Health System - Interventional Cardiology
- University of Connecticut School Medicine
- Ross University, School Of Medicine
- Hofstra University
