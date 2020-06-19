Overview of Dr. Leroy Arenivar, MD

Dr. Leroy Arenivar, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL.



Dr. Arenivar works at Carenet Hospice LLC in Fort Worth, TX with other offices in Mount Laurel, NJ and Austin, TX. They frequently treat conditions like ADHD and-or ADD, Anxiety and Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.