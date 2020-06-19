Dr. Leroy Arenivar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Arenivar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Leroy Arenivar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Leroy Arenivar, MD
Dr. Leroy Arenivar, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL.
Dr. Arenivar works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Arenivar's Office Locations
-
1
Carenet Hospice LLC4500 Mercantile Plaza Dr Ste 300, Fort Worth, TX 76137 Directions (800) 442-8938Monday6:00pm - 8:00pmTuesday6:00pm - 8:00pmWednesday10:00am - 7:00pmThursday10:00am - 7:00pmFriday10:00am - 7:00pmSaturday9:00am - 12:00pm
- 2 1120 Route 73 Ste 300, Mount Laurel, NJ 08054 Directions (800) 442-8938
- 3 4009 Banister Ln Ste 360, Austin, TX 78704 Directions (855) 940-4867
-
4
Oak Knoll Professional Park1221 W Ben White Blvd Ste 200B, Austin, TX 78704 Directions (512) 524-9252
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Arenivar?
I've been seeing Dr Arenivar for about 7 months now and I highly recommend him as a Psychiatrist. I hadn't seen a consistent psychiatrist ever and I am happy that I was able to find him.
About Dr. Leroy Arenivar, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1568617355
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Arenivar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Arenivar accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Arenivar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Arenivar works at
Dr. Arenivar has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, Anxiety and Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Arenivar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Arenivar. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Arenivar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Arenivar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Arenivar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.