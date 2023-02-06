Overview of Dr. Leroy Lindsay, MD

Dr. Leroy Lindsay, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from UNIV OF ROCHESTER SCH OF MED &amp; DENTISTRY|University Of Rochester-New York and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.



Dr. Lindsay works at Cardiology at Weill Cornell Medical Center, Starr Pavilion in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.