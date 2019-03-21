Dr. Leroy Wayne Keiser, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Keiser is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Leroy Wayne Keiser, MD
Dr. Leroy Wayne Keiser, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Santa Rosa, CA. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Stanford School of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventist Health Mendocino Coast, Adventist Health Ukiah Valley, Healdsburg Hospital, Mad River Community Hospital, Petaluma Valley Hospital, Providence Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital and Sonoma Valley Hospital.
St. Joseph Health Medical Group3555 ROUND BARN CIR, Santa Rosa, CA 95403 Directions (707) 528-1050
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health Mendocino Coast
- Adventist Health Ukiah Valley
- Healdsburg Hospital
- Mad River Community Hospital
- Petaluma Valley Hospital
- Providence Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital
- Sonoma Valley Hospital
Th perfect Oncologist that not only is watchful for signs of cancer but of general health and medications as well.
- Medical Oncology
- 50 years of experience
- English
- Yale Med Ctr
- Stanford Hosps
- Stanford School of Medicine
- Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Dr. Keiser has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Keiser accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Keiser has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Keiser has seen patients for Polycythemia Rubra Vera, Anemia and Secondary Malignancies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Keiser on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Keiser. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Keiser.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Keiser, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Keiser appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.