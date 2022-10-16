Dr. Lesley Wong, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wong is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lesley Wong, MD
Dr. Lesley Wong, MD is a Critical Care Surgery Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Critical Care Surgery, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Joan Sanford I Weill Medical College Of Cornell University and is affiliated with University of Kentucky Albert B. Chandler Hospital.
UK HealthCare Aesthetics Center2195 Harrodsburg Rd Fl 2, Lexington, KY 40504 Directions (859) 257-7171
Kentucky Clinic740 Rose St Fl Wing Ste E101, Lexington, KY 40536 Directions (859) 323-8082
- University of Kentucky Albert B. Chandler Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Excellent professionalism. Kind.
About Dr. Lesley Wong, MD
- Critical Care Surgery
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1306813852
Education & Certifications
- Johns Hopkins Hospital
- Joan Sanford I Weill Medical College Of Cornell University
- General Surgery and Plastic Surgery
Dr. Wong accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Wong. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wong.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wong, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wong appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.