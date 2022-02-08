Dr. Eddleman has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Leslie Eddleman, DO
Overview
Dr. Leslie Eddleman, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Muskogee, OK. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Northeastern Health System and Saint Francis Hospital Muskogee.
Dr. Eddleman works at
Locations
Neo Health Muskogee1328 S York St, Muskogee, OK 74403 Directions (918) 683-0470
Community Family Medical Clinic LLC508 W Ray Fine Blvd, Roland, OK 74954 Directions (918) 427-7581
Neohealth Salina101 E Ferry St, Salina, OK 74365 Directions (918) 434-7440
Hospital Affiliations
- Northeastern Health System
- Saint Francis Hospital Muskogee
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Community Care Network
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I saw Dr. Eddleman when she was in Roland. I was in very bad shape with a severe spinal injury. She listened to me & my 30 years as a SCI . She was very compassionate and sincere with her concerns. She helped me get through a very rough patch before a 13 hr surgery to fix my back.
About Dr. Leslie Eddleman, DO
- Family Medicine
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Eddleman accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Eddleman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Eddleman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Eddleman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Eddleman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Eddleman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.