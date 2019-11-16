Dr. Fang has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Leslie Fang, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Leslie Fang, MD
Dr. Leslie Fang, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Boston, MA.
Dr. Fang works at
Dr. Fang's Office Locations
Leslie S T Fang MD PC151 Merrimac St Fl 3, Boston, MA 02114 Directions (617) 742-2054
Massachusetts General Hospital55 Fruit St, Boston, MA 02114 Directions (617) 742-2054Wednesday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Beverly Hospital
- Brigham And Women's Faulkner Hospital
- Brigham And Women's Hospital
- Lahey Hospital and Medical Center
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- Newton - Wellesley Hospital
- Salem Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
The finest, most professional, and proactive physician I have ever been treated by. He has provided me with the best of health care for over 16 years now and I feel most fortunate. Dr. Fang's staff is also second to none.
About Dr. Leslie Fang, MD
- Nephrology
- English, Chinese
- 1558351734
Education & Certifications
- Internal Medicine and Nephrology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fang accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fang works at
Dr. Fang has seen patients for Vitamin D Deficiency, Gout and Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Fang speaks Chinese.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Fang. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fang.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.