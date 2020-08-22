Overview of Dr. Leslie Jackson, MD

Dr. Leslie Jackson, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Baker City, OR. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Kansas School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Grande Ronde Hospital, Saint Alphonsus Medical Center - Baker City, Saint Alphonsus Medical Center - Ontario and Wallowa Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Jackson works at Saint Alphonsus Medical Group in Baker City, OR. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoporosis and Fibromyalgia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.