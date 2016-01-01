Dr. Leslie Linares-Hengen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Linares-Hengen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Leslie Linares-Hengen, MD
Dr. Leslie Linares-Hengen, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Tacoma, WA. They specialize in Infectious Disease Medicine, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Infectious Disease. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Joseph Medical Center, Good Samaritan Medical Center and MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital.
Franciscan Infectious Disease Associates at St. Joseph1624 S I St Ste 405, Tacoma, WA 98405 Directions
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Infectious Disease Medicine
- 20 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Male
- Boston Med Center
- Kresge Eye Institute
- Scripps Mercy Hospital|Scripps Mercy Hospital-San Diego
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Infectious Disease
- St. Joseph Medical Center
- Good Samaritan Medical Center
- MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Linares-Hengen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Linares-Hengen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.