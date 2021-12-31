Dr. Leslie Lucchina, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lucchina is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Leslie Lucchina, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Leslie Lucchina, MD is a Dermatologist in Boston, MA. They completed their fellowship with Massachusetts General Hospital
Dr. Lucchina works at
Locations
-
1
Leslie C. Lucchina160 Commonwealth Ave Unit 6A, Boston, MA 02116 Directions (617) 262-3376Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lucchina?
great!
About Dr. Leslie Lucchina, MD
- Dermatology
- English
- 1326020827
Education & Certifications
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- Harvard Med School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lucchina accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lucchina has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lucchina works at
Dr. Lucchina has seen patients for Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lucchina on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Lucchina. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lucchina.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lucchina, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lucchina appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.