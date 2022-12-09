Dr. Leslie Norris, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Norris is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Leslie Norris, DO
Overview of Dr. Leslie Norris, DO
Dr. Leslie Norris, DO is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They completed their residency with Hillsdale Community Health Center Hillsdale Mi

Dr. Norris' Office Locations
Beltline Family Dentistry750 E Beltline Ave NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49525 Directions (616) 426-2743
Hospital Affiliations
- Mclaren Bay Region
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I’ve been seeing Dr. Norris for several years and she is absolutely fantastic. Super sharp, super kind, excellent bedside manner, and really cares about her patience.
About Dr. Leslie Norris, DO
- Ophthalmology
- English
- 1740422419
Education & Certifications
- Hillsdale Community Health Center Hillsdale Mi
- Metropolitan Hospital Grand Rapids Mi
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Norris has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Norris accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Norris has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Norris has seen patients for Stye, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Norris on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Norris. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Norris.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Norris, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Norris appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.