Dr. Leslie Olsakovsky, MD
Overview of Dr. Leslie Olsakovsky, MD
Dr. Leslie Olsakovsky, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Charlottesville, VA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with University Hospital.
Dr. Olsakovsky works at
Dr. Olsakovsky's Office Locations
West Complex1300 Jefferson Park Ave, Charlottesville, VA 22903
Uva Department of Ophthalmology - Nr2955 Ivy Rd Ste 300, Charlottesville, VA 22903
Hospital Affiliations
- University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
The best surgeon I have ever dealt with
About Dr. Leslie Olsakovsky, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1811066442
Education & Certifications
- University of South Florida
- University of Virginia
- Montefiore Hospital
- UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Pennsylvania State University
