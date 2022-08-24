Overview of Dr. Leslie Olsakovsky, MD

Dr. Leslie Olsakovsky, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Charlottesville, VA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with University Hospital.



Dr. Olsakovsky works at University of Virginia Department of Ophthalmology in Charlottesville, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Dry Eyes, Corneal Diseases and Pterygium along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.