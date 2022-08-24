See All Ophthalmologists in Charlottesville, VA
Dr. Leslie Olsakovsky, MD

Ophthalmology
4.6 (16)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Leslie Olsakovsky, MD

Dr. Leslie Olsakovsky, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Charlottesville, VA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with University Hospital.

Dr. Olsakovsky works at University of Virginia Department of Ophthalmology in Charlottesville, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Dry Eyes, Corneal Diseases and Pterygium along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Olsakovsky's Office Locations

  1. 1
    West Complex
    1300 Jefferson Park Ave, Charlottesville, VA 22903 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (434) 924-1184
    Monday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Tuesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Wednesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Thursday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Friday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Saturday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Sunday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
  2. 2
    Uva Department of Ophthalmology - Nr
    2955 Ivy Rd Ste 300, Charlottesville, VA 22903 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (434) 924-5485

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dry Eyes
Corneal Diseases
Pterygium
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Blind Hypertensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Descemet Membrane Endothelial Keratoplasty (DMEK) Chevron Icon
Descemet's Stripping Automated Endothelial Keratoplasty (DSAEK) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Episcleritis Chevron Icon
Focal Chorioretinitis and Focal Retinochoroiditis Chevron Icon
Foreign Body in Eye Chevron Icon
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Hypertropia Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hyphema
Hypotropia Chevron Icon
Iritis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Iritis
Mechanical Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Retained Intraocular Foreign Body, Non-Magnetic Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Telangiectasia Chevron Icon
Scleritis Chevron Icon
Strabismus Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareOregon
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Choice
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Gateway Health Plan
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • MajestaCare
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Optima Health
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Piedmont Community HealthCare, Inc.
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Virginia Health Network
    • Virginia Premier
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Aug 24, 2022
    The best surgeon I have ever dealt with
    Marty — Aug 24, 2022
    • Ophthalmology
    • 35 years of experience
    • English
    • 1811066442
    Education & Certifications

    • University of South Florida
    • University of Virginia
    • Montefiore Hospital
    • UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    • Pennsylvania State University
    Dr. Leslie Olsakovsky, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Olsakovsky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Olsakovsky has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Olsakovsky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Olsakovsky works at University of Virginia Department of Ophthalmology in Charlottesville, VA. View the full address on Dr. Olsakovsky’s profile.

    Dr. Olsakovsky has seen patients for Dry Eyes, Corneal Diseases and Pterygium, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Olsakovsky on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Olsakovsky. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Olsakovsky.

