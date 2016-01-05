Dr. Robinson-Bostom has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Leslie Robinson-Bostom, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Leslie Robinson-Bostom, MD is a Dermatopathology Specialist in Providence, RI. They specialize in Dermatopathology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatopathology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Rhode Island Hospital and The Miriam Hospital.
Dr. Robinson-Bostom works at
Locations
Rehabilitation Unit593 Eddy St, Providence, RI 02903 Directions (401) 444-7959Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Brown Dermatology Inc375 Wampanoag Trl Ste 401, Riverside, RI 02915 Directions (401) 632-4455
Miriam Hospital164 Summit Ave, Providence, RI 02906 Directions (401) 444-7959
Hospital Affiliations
- Rhode Island Hospital
- The Miriam Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Robinson-Bostom?
I've been seeing Dr. Bostom for nearly 20 years now and she has always been thorough, caring and attentive.
About Dr. Leslie Robinson-Bostom, MD
- Dermatopathology
- 33 years of experience
- English, French and Spanish
- 1154368454
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Dermatopathology
