Dr. Leslie Saland, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Saland is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Leslie Saland, MD
Overview of Dr. Leslie Saland, MD
Dr. Leslie Saland, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Mount Kisco, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Northern Westchester Hospital.
Dr. Saland works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Saland's Office Locations
-
1
Mount Kisco Medical Group PC90 S Bedford Rd, Mount Kisco, NY 10549 Directions (914) 242-5611
-
2
Caremount Medical PC110 S Bedford Rd, Mount Kisco, NY 10549 Directions (914) 241-1050
Hospital Affiliations
- Northern Westchester Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Saland?
Dr. Saland takes the time to address your concerns and get to the bottom of it . She answers the patient portal with 24 hours and gave me test results in under 24 hours . She’s very kind , caring and goes above and beyond for her patients .
About Dr. Leslie Saland, MD
- Neurology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1922112416
Education & Certifications
- CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Saland has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Saland accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Saland has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Saland works at
Dr. Saland has seen patients for Multiple Sclerosis (MS), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Saland on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Saland. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Saland.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Saland, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Saland appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.