Dr. Leslie Wu, MD
Overview of Dr. Leslie Wu, MD
Dr. Leslie Wu, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Portland, ME. They specialize in General Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MASSACHUSETTS / BOSTON CAMPUS and is affiliated with Maine Medical Center.
Dr. Wu works at
Dr. Wu's Office Locations
The Maine Surgical Care Group887 Congress St Ste 400, Portland, ME 04102 Directions (207) 774-6368
Mainehealth22 Bramhall St, Portland, ME 04102 Directions (207) 662-0825
Hospital Affiliations
- Maine Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
She did my thyroid surgery on my right side on my neck and did a very good job
About Dr. Leslie Wu, MD
- General Surgery
- 20 years of experience
- English, French
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MASSACHUSETTS / BOSTON CAMPUS
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wu has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wu has seen patients for Intestinal Obstruction, Cholecystitis and Gallstones and Appendicitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Wu speaks French.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Wu. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wu.
