Dr. Leslie Wu, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Portland, ME. They specialize in General Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MASSACHUSETTS / BOSTON CAMPUS and is affiliated with Maine Medical Center.



Dr. Wu works at The Maine Surgical Care Group in Portland, ME. They frequently treat conditions like Intestinal Obstruction, Cholecystitis and Gallstones and Appendicitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.