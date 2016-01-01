See All Interventional Radiologists & Vascular Radiologists in Lakewood, NJ
Super Profile

Dr. Lev Pukin, MD

Vascular & Interventional Radiology
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Lev Pukin, MD is a Vascular & Interventional Radiology Specialist in Lakewood, NJ. They specialize in Vascular & Interventional Radiology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from Ross University, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Community Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center, Monmouth Medical Center and Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus.

Dr. Pukin works at Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus in Lakewood, NJ with other offices in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Atherosclerosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus
    600 River Ave, Lakewood, NJ 08701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 363-1900
  2. 2
    New York Vascular Medicine, PLLC
    3049 Ocean Pkwy Ste 303, Brooklyn, NY 11235 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 737-7200
    Monday
    10:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    10:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    10:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    10:00am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Community Medical Center
  • Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center
  • Monmouth Medical Center
  • Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Atherosclerosis
Venous Insufficiency
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities
Atherosclerosis
Venous Insufficiency
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis of Aorta Chevron Icon
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Dialysis Access Procedures Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Portal Hypertension Chevron Icon
Renal Hypertension Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Vascular Stenting Chevron Icon
Vein Diseases Chevron Icon
Venous Compression Chevron Icon
Vertebral Compression Fractures Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Net
    • Healthfirst
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • POMCO Group
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Lev Pukin, MD

    • Vascular & Interventional Radiology
    • English, Russian
    • 1609849546
    Education & Certifications

    • Mount Sinai Med Cntr
    • Shands Jacksonville University FL
    • Robert Wood Johnson Univ Hosp
    • Ross University, School Of Medicine
    • Diagnostic Radiology and Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lev Pukin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pukin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pukin has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pukin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pukin has seen patients for Atherosclerosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pukin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Pukin has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pukin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pukin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pukin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

