Overview

Dr. Lev Pukin, MD is a Vascular & Interventional Radiology Specialist in Lakewood, NJ. They specialize in Vascular & Interventional Radiology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from Ross University, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Community Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center, Monmouth Medical Center and Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus.



Dr. Pukin works at Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus in Lakewood, NJ with other offices in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Atherosclerosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.