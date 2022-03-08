Dr. Leyla El-Choufi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. El-Choufi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Leyla El-Choufi, MD
Dr. Leyla El-Choufi, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Augusta, GA. They completed their fellowship with Columbia P&S|Columbia P&S
Medical Associates Plus Endocrinology2050 Walton Way Ste 201, Augusta, GA 30904 Directions (706) 434-1590
- Piedmont Augusta
- Piedmont McDuffie
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
How was your appointment with Dr. El-Choufi?
Dr.El-Choufi is always attentive, compassionate and eager to discuss any problems. Her experience and knowledge make her an excellent practitioner !
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English
- Columbia P&amp;S|Columbia P&S
- Washington Hospital Center
- Internal Medicine
Dr. El-Choufi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. El-Choufi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. El-Choufi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. El-Choufi has seen patients for Obesity, Hypothyroidism and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. El-Choufi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. El-Choufi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. El-Choufi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. El-Choufi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. El-Choufi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.