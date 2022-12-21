Dr. Li-Herng Liu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Liu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Li-Herng Liu, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Li-Herng Liu, MD
Dr. Li-Herng Liu, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Corpus Christi, TX. They graduated from Wake Forrest U and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital Corpus Christi - South and South Texas Surgical Hospital.
Dr. Liu works at
Dr. Liu's Office Locations
Institute of Precision Pain Medicine14317 Northwest Blvd, Corpus Christi, TX 78410 Directions (361) 387-0046
Hospital Affiliations
- CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital Corpus Christi - South
- South Texas Surgical Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
Have gone to other pain Drs. Dr. Liu is the best. I will always go to him
About Dr. Li-Herng Liu, MD
- Pain Medicine
- English, Spanish
- 1609037969
Education & Certifications
- University of Alabama at Birmingham
- Wake Forrest U
- Pain Medicine
