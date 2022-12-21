See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Corpus Christi, TX
Dr. Li-Herng Liu, MD

Pain Medicine
4.2 (38)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Li-Herng Liu, MD

Dr. Li-Herng Liu, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Corpus Christi, TX. They graduated from Wake Forrest U and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital Corpus Christi - South and South Texas Surgical Hospital.

Dr. Liu works at Institute of Precision Pain Medicine in Corpus Christi, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Back Pain, Chronic Pain and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Liu's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Institute of Precision Pain Medicine
    14317 Northwest Blvd, Corpus Christi, TX 78410 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (361) 387-0046

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital Corpus Christi - South
  • South Texas Surgical Hospital

Back Pain
Chronic Pain
Low Back Pain
Back Pain
Chronic Pain
Low Back Pain

Treatment frequency



Back Pain
Chronic Pain
Low Back Pain
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Chronic Neck Pain
Degenerative Disc Disease
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection
Trigger Point Injection
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis)
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks
Fibromyalgia
Herniated Disc
Nerve Destruction by Neurolytic Agent
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Scoliosis
Spinal Nerve Block
Spinal Stenosis
Spondylitis
Spondylolisthesis
Steroid Injection
Upper Back Pain
Abdominal Pain
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Arthritis
Bursa Injection
Cancer Treatment-Related Pain
Cervical Epidural Steroid Injection
Cervical Facet Joint Injection
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS)
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Discography
Headache
Hip Pain
Intercostal Nerve Block
Knee Pain
Lumbar Epidural Steroid Injection
Lumbar Facet Joint Injection
Migraine
Myofascial Pain
Neck Pain
Nerve Block, Somatic
Nerve Block, Sympathetic
Occipital Nerve Block
Pelvic Pain
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy
Peripheral Nerve Block
Radiofrequency Ablation
Sacroiliac Joint Injection
Shoulder Pain
Spinal Cord Stimulation
Spine Deformities
Stellate Ganglion Block
Thoracic Epidural Steroid Injection
Transforaminal Epidural Block
Work-Related Injuries
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • PHCS
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 38 ratings
    Patient Ratings (38)
    5 Star
    (27)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Dec 21, 2022
    Have gone to other pain Drs. Dr. Liu is the best. I will always go to him
    Elodia ramos — Dec 21, 2022
    About Dr. Li-Herng Liu, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1609037969
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Alabama at Birmingham
    Fellowship
    Medical Education
    • Wake Forrest U
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Pain Medicine
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Li-Herng Liu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Liu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Liu has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Liu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Liu works at Institute of Precision Pain Medicine in Corpus Christi, TX. View the full address on Dr. Liu’s profile.

    Dr. Liu has seen patients for Back Pain, Chronic Pain and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Liu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    38 patients have reviewed Dr. Liu. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Liu.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Liu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Liu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

