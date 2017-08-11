Dr. Song has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Li Song, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Li Song, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS and is affiliated with Parkland Health And Hospital System.
Dr. Song works at
Locations
1
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center5323 Harry Hines Blvd, Dallas, TX 75390 Directions (214) 648-2762
2
Anderson Clinic Pharmacy5184 Tex Oak Ave, Dallas, TX 75235 Directions (214) 266-9688
3
Parkland Health-psych Unit5200 Harry Hines Blvd, Dallas, TX 75235 Directions (214) 648-2762
Hospital Affiliations
- Parkland Health And Hospital System
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
I highly recommend Dr. Song who was thoroughly prepared for my appointment in contrast to most doctors. She had read my record and lab results and had already outlined potential issues. When we met she spent considerable time reviewing these with me to help me understand what the tests showed. She then discussed a variety of treatment options letting me choose what was best for me.
About Dr. Li Song, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1093072548
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
