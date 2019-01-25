Overview

Dr. Liana Poghosyan, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Burbank, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from YEREVAN STATE MEDICAL INSTITUTE.



Dr. Poghosyan works at All For Health Health For All in Burbank, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.