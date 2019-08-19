Dr. Lien Drew, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Drew is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lien Drew, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lien Drew, MD is a Dermatologist in Lafayette, LA. They completed their residency with LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS
Dr. Drew works at
Locations
Lafayette Dermatology101 Rue Fontaine Bldg 1, Lafayette, LA 70508 Directions (337) 524-1700Monday7:30am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday7:30am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday7:30am - 4:00pm
Lafayette Dermatology LLC91 Settlers Trace Blvd Ste 3, Lafayette, LA 70508 Directions (337) 524-1700
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
I moved to Lafayette recently and just picked someone in my insurance plan, since I had no recommendations. I definitely hit the jackpot with Dr. Drew, she is highly intelligent and very approachable. She takes her time with you and is very informative on all types of skin issues. I have had basal cell carcinoma, skin discoloration, skin tags and I have to have a complete body check each year. She is very kind, understanding and always smiling. I recently had other health issues not related to her care and she called and left me a heartfelt voicemail checking on me after a surgery. I received a hand written note from her thanking me for being her patient. If you are looking for excellent care patient care and a beautiful hearted, caring doctor, then Dr. Drew is an excellent choice.
About Dr. Lien Drew, MD
- Dermatology
- English, Vietnamese
- 1144481912
Education & Certifications
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Drew has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Drew accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Drew has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Drew works at
Dr. Drew has seen patients for Genital Warts, Ringworm and Seborrheic Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Drew on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Drew speaks Vietnamese.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Drew. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Drew.
