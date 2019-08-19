See All Dermatologists in Lafayette, LA
Dr. Lien Drew, MD

Dermatology
3.7 (25)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Lien Drew, MD is a Dermatologist in Lafayette, LA. They completed their residency with LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS

Dr. Drew works at Lafayette Dermatology And Cosmetic Center in Lafayette, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Genital Warts, Ringworm and Seborrheic Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Lafayette Dermatology
    101 Rue Fontaine Bldg 1, Lafayette, LA 70508 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (337) 524-1700
    Monday
    7:30am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 4:00pm
  2. 2
    Lafayette Dermatology LLC
    91 Settlers Trace Blvd Ste 3, Lafayette, LA 70508 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (337) 524-1700

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  Ringworm
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  Acne
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  Dry Skin
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  Hives
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  Impetigo
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  Melanoma
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  Rash
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  Rosacea
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
  Sunburn
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  Warts
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  Cancer
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Erythema Multiforme Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Infections Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Lice Chevron Icon
  Lice
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  Lipomas
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
  Scabies
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Aug 19, 2019
    I moved to Lafayette recently and just picked someone in my insurance plan, since I had no recommendations. I definitely hit the jackpot with Dr. Drew, she is highly intelligent and very approachable. She takes her time with you and is very informative on all types of skin issues. I have had basal cell carcinoma, skin discoloration, skin tags and I have to have a complete body check each year. She is very kind, understanding and always smiling. I recently had other health issues not related to her care and she called and left me a heartfelt voicemail checking on me after a surgery. I received a hand written note from her thanking me for being her patient. If you are looking for excellent care patient care and a beautiful hearted, caring doctor, then Dr. Drew is an excellent choice.
    Pamela Mancuso — Aug 19, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Lien Drew, MD
    About Dr. Lien Drew, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Vietnamese
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1144481912
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS
    Residency

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lien Drew, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Drew is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Drew has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Drew has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Drew works at Lafayette Dermatology And Cosmetic Center in Lafayette, LA. View the full address on Dr. Drew’s profile.

    Dr. Drew has seen patients for Genital Warts, Ringworm and Seborrheic Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Drew on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    25 patients have reviewed Dr. Drew. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Drew.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Drew, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Drew appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

