Dr. Liju Varghese, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Liju Varghese, MD
Dr. Liju Varghese, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Thomasville, NC. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from MANGALORE UNIVERSITY / KASTURBA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center and Novant Health Thomasville Medical Center.
Dr. Varghese works at
Dr. Varghese's Office Locations
Novant Health Psychiatric Medicine Thomasville309 Pineywood Rd, Thomasville, NC 27360 Directions (336) 571-7607
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Liju Varghese, MD
- Psychiatry
- 23 years of experience
- English, Malayalam
- Female
- 1487971370
Education & Certifications
- University Of Buffalo
- MANGALORE UNIVERSITY / KASTURBA MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Psychiatry
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
- Novant Health Thomasville Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Varghese accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Varghese works at
Dr. Varghese has seen patients for Adjustment Disorder , Anxiety and Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Varghese on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Varghese speaks Malayalam.
