Overview of Dr. Liju Varghese, MD

Dr. Liju Varghese, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Thomasville, NC. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from MANGALORE UNIVERSITY / KASTURBA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center and Novant Health Thomasville Medical Center.



Dr. Varghese works at Novant Health Thomasville Medical Associates in Thomasville, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Adjustment Disorder , Anxiety and Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.