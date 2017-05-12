See All Dermatologists in New Braunfels, TX
Dr. Liliana Saap, MD

Dermatology
5.0 (4)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Liliana Saap, MD is a Dermatologist in New Braunfels, TX. They completed their fellowship with Roger William Hosp/Boston U

Dr. Saap works at Skin Unlimited in New Braunfels, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Skin Cancer, Squamous Cell Carcinoma and Basal Cell Carcinoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Skin Unlimited
    2115 Stephens Pl Ste 800, New Braunfels, TX 78130 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (830) 302-4700

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - New Braunfels
  • Methodist Hospital
  • North Central Baptist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Black Eye Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Dermabrasion Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Facial Skin Care Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Lice Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lice
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Merkel Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Microdermabrasion Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Skin Procedures Chevron Icon
Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Ultherapy® Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Medicare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    May 12, 2017
    I dealt with Vicky (front desk), Liz (nurse), and Dr Saap. Everyone at this office was friendly and kind and cheerful. While generally a doctor's appointment isn't a joyous occasion, these ladies made it as pleasant as it could possibly be.
    New Braunfels, TX — May 12, 2017
    About Dr. Liliana Saap, MD

    • Dermatology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1861460644
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Roger William Hosp/Boston U
    Internship
    • Yale New Haven Hosp Yale University
    Undergraduate School
    • Florida State University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Liliana Saap, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Saap is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Saap has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Saap has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Saap has seen patients for Skin Cancer, Squamous Cell Carcinoma and Basal Cell Carcinoma , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Saap on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Saap. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Saap.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Saap, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Saap appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

