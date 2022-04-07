Overview

Dr. Lillian Soohoo, MD is a Pediatric Dermatology Specialist in Mountain View, CA. They specialize in Pediatric Dermatology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Soohoo works at Menkes Clinic in Mountain View, CA with other offices in Los Gatos, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics, Dermatitis and Warts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.