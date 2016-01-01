Overview

Dr. Lily Ho, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Whittier, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Whittier Hospital Medical Center.



Dr. Ho works at Lily Ho MD Inc in Whittier, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.